Rivlin, world leaders, vow to stand united against racism, antisemitism

President Reuven Rivlin addressed Wednesday the world leaders gathered in Jerusalem inviting them to send a message stating that they all stand united against racism, antisemitism and extremism.Speaking at the gala dinner organized in the President’s Residence for the dozens of heads of states convened to Israel to mark the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz Rivlin also stated that historical research should be left out from politics.“Historical research should be left to historians. The role of political leaders is to shape the future,” the president said.“I hope and pray that from this room, the message will go out to every country on earth, that the leaders of the world will stand united in the fight against racism, antisemitism and extremism,” he said.Rivlin called the gathering “historic” not only for Israel and the Jewish people but also for all humanity and said that it embodied the commitment of all those who attended to pass on the awareness of what happened during the Holocaust to the next generations.The King of Spain Felipe took the podium on behalf of the guests reunited at Rivlin’s residence, starting his speech by quoting 12th century Jewish thinker Moises Maimonines.“Maimonides, born in Sfarad, in the city of Cordoba wrote all evils originate from ignorance,” Felipe remembered, emphasizing that there is no greater ignorance than not knowing the simple truth that all men and women are created equal.The king noted that the example set by Holocaust survivors has been enlightening humanity for decades, but also that Remembrance itself is unfortunately not enough.“We all know that barbarianism grows where it is least expected,” he said. “We cannot look away.”Felice also denounced the surge of attacks against Jews all over the world.“We will always need to persevere so that the words ‘never again,’ ‘leolam lo od,’ stay true,” he concluded.Historian Yehuda Bauer also spoke at the event, delivering the key-note address.Bauer strongly stated that antisemitism cannot be considered a Jewish problem, but a disease of gentile countries and societies."Antisemitism is a cancer that is eating up your people and your countries. During World War II, 59 million people perished. Aren't that 59 million a good reasons to fight antisemitism?" he said, stating that the Second World War was caused by antisemitism.In the closing remarks, International Holocaust Forum President Moshe Kantor explained that he established the World Holocaust Forum because he realized that “antisemitism was not a ghost of the past” but a presence and a threat to the future.Kantor added that a lesson that we could learn from the past was that only uniting world leaders managed to defeat antisemitism in the past, and “only by uniting that will win once more.”