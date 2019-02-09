Netanyahu calls for vengeance amid capture of alleged murderer of 19-year-old

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks at the appointment ceremony of the new IDF chief of staff .
(photo credit: KOBI RICHTER/TPS)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, one among many Israeli politicians, called to harm those who attack Israelis after the suspect in the murder of Ori Ansbacher was arrested near Ramallah on Saturday.
“Israel's long hand reaches anyone who harms us," Netanyahu said Saturday night."I congratulate the Shin Bet security services.”
"I wish to express my condolences to the Ansbacher family and to give them strength in their time of grief." Netanyahu continued.
President Reuven Rivlin also reacted strongly, condemning terrorism and acts against the law.
"We will seek out the perpetrators and their associates until we find them and punish them to the fullest extent of the law, in every place and wherever they hide from us," Rivlin said after the arrest.
"We will not be deterred and we will not cease our uncompromising fight against terrorism," Rivlin continued.
Otzma Yehudit, extreme right-wing party was disappointed with the Shin Bet, lamenting that the security force did not kill the man suspected in murdering the young woman.
"It is very grave that the order for the security forces was not to kill the terrorist," the political party said on Saturday. The group continued to demand the next government pass the law for allowing the death penalty for terrorists.
