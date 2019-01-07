Rivlin and opposition chairman Shelly Yachmovich meet at President's Residence

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
President Reuven Rivlin and opposition chairman MK Shelly Yachimovich met at the President's Residence on Monday, the first formal meeting between them.
After a private meeting Yachimovich was invited to lunch with the President Mrs. Nechama at the President's Residence. "President Rivlin is the country's most unifying figure in the country, and for good reason," said Yachimovich.
"In a place where separatism, incitement and conflict prevail, Rivlin uses his unique and generous personality and humor as a constant reminder that it is possible and necessary to live here in a sane State and society," she added.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>