"Congratulations my friend Boris Johnson! In my name and in the name of the citizens of Israel, I wish you success on your way as prime minister of the United Kingdom," said Rivlin. "I have no doubt that with your leadership, you will continue to strengthen the important ties between our countries and that together we can confront the challenges of this time from all fronts."

President Reuven Rivlin congratulated British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on his success in reaching a majority in the UK general elections.