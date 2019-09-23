Rivlin invites Netanyahu, Gantz to meet Monday to discuss next government

President Reuven Rivlin invited Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to meet at his residents Monday night to discuss the formation of a new government.



The meeting will be closed to the press in order to facilitate a private conversation that could make progress toward ending the current political stalemate.

Rivlin concluded his consultation Monday without a conclusive result.

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });