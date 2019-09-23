Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rivlin invites Netanyahu, Gantz to meet Monday to discuss next government

By
September 23, 2019
 President Reuven Rivlin invited Prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to meet at his residents Monday night to discuss the formation of a new government. 

The meeting will be closed to the press in order to facilitate a private conversation that could make progress toward ending the current political stalemate.
Rivlin concluded his consultation Monday without a conclusive result.


