Rivlin meets president of Georgia ahead of World Holocaust Forum
By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
JANUARY 21, 2020 13:41
President of Israel Reuven Rivlin met with Georgia President Salome Zourabichvili on Tuesday for a work meeting. On Wednesday, international leaders will have dinner at the President's Residence ahead of the Fifth World Holocaust Forum.
