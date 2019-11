For the first time in Israeli history no candidate had been able to form a government, President Reuven Rivlin will tell Knesset Speaker Yuli-Yoel Edelstein on Thursday, a press release on behalf of the president’s office.Starting from Thursday, the Knesset will have 21 days during which 61 MKs may suggest one person will form a government. Should no such person be agreed upon, the Knesset will dissolve and elections will be held.These will be Israel’s third elections during one year.