Rivlin to German president: Act without 'compromise' against antisemitism

President Reuven Rivlin spoke with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier on Thursday following the shooting attack on a synagogue in Halle.



“We value what the German authorities do to protect and secure the safety of German Jews,” Rivlin said, “and still it is vital to act without compromise or hesitation.”



Steinmeier said that he feels Israel's “pain, concern and fear and am a full partner to those concerns.”



He added that “Germany must fulfil its historical obligation to defend Jewish lives."

