Rivlin to meet party leaders to avoid third elections

President Reuven Rivlin will hold a series of meetings with party leaders during the upcoming week to prevent a third round of elections, his office confirmed on Thursday.The current government of the State of Israel is a transition one, and elections are unavoidable unless a coalition is formed and a new government is sworn in. Rivlin is expected to explain his plan for Blue and White leader Benny Gantz to work alongside Likud leader and current Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu by accepting a rotation agreement.