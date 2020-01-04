Roads closed due to flooding in Tel Aviv, surrounding area

Several major roads and highways in Tel Aviv and the surrounding area are closed due to flooding following a rainstorm on Saturday morning.Menachem Begin Road heading north to Namir-Levi Eshkol Road and Rokach Boulevard are partially flooded and are congested with traffic, according to Walla.The Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit announced that Aba Hillel Street Ben Gurion Corner in Ramat Gan and Kishon Street in Bnei Brak are closed.They urged travelers to be careful and said that police are directing traffic.