Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Robert Kennedy's Palestinian assassin stabbed in prison

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF, MAARIV ONLINE
August 31, 2019 10:36
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Sirhan Sirhan, who was imprisoned five decades ago after assassinating Senator and presidential candidate Robert Kennedy, was stabbed in a California prison on Friday afternoon.


Robert Kennedy, the brother of former US president John F. Kennedy who was also assassinated, was shot 51 years ago by Sirhan, a Palestinian from Jerusalem, at a press conference in Los Angeles.


Related Content

Breaking news
August 31, 2019
Iran official says U.S. showing "some flexibility" on oil sales

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings