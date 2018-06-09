June 09 2018
Sivan, 26, 5778
Robo-calls targeting Mexico presidential frontrunner put voters on edge

By REUTERS
June 9, 2018 06:12
1 minute read.
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

MEXICO CITY - A spate of calls in recent days attacking Mexico's leftist presidential frontrunner has put his supporters on edge and underscored the last-ditch attempts to dent the candidate's commanding lead three weeks before the election.

This week, Mexicans have stormed social media sites to complain about the automated calls targeting Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, who has a double-digit lead in most polls ahead of the July 1 vote.

Mexico's National Electoral Institute (INE) and specialized prosecutor for electoral crimes (FEPADE) said on Thursday that they would investigate the calls.

The calls take aim at Lopez Obrador on various fronts, from his relationship with the nation's teacher's union to his plans to explore amnesty for some drug criminals. Some of the calls take the form of polls, asking listeners to mark "1" on their phones if they agree with the proposal.

"Are you for or against pardoning those who committed crimes related to drug trafficking?" a robotic voice asks in one of the calls recorded by Reuters. "(Lopez Obrador) has also said he will withdraw the army and the marines from combating drug trafficking, even though they are the ones who have successfully detained many of the drug trafficking kingpins."

Speaking at a campaign event on Thursday, Lopez Obrador denounced the calls as part of a "dirty war" being waged against his candidacy.

Mounting his third campaign for the presidency, Lopez Obrador has drawn the ire of many in Mexico's elite, particularly members of the business community, who oppose his plans to review oil contracts and a new airport for the capital that is already under construction.


