IDF attacks Hamas position in Gaza after rocket lands in Israel

An IDF tank manoeuvres outside the northern Gaza Strip July 21, 2014..
(photo credit: REUTERS)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analyses from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The IDF struck targets in the Gaza Strip in response to a rocket being launched at Israel an hour earlier on Wednesday night.
According to the IDF spokesperson, an IDF tank attacked a Hamas position in the southern Gaza Strip. Earlier tonight, rocket sirens went off in southern Israel after at least one rocket was launched at Israel from the Strip, landing in Israeli territory.
Israeli residents in the area reported hearing explosions, but no casualties were reported.
Unconfirmed reports said another rocket was shot towards Israel, but landed within the Gaza Strip.
Former Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman slammed the government on Twitter saying the "imaginary quiet" was broken once again and that Israel should act more determinedly against Hamas.
"Confrontation is inevitable," Liberman wrote, adding that "there is no need to wait for human lives on our side. We must return to a policy of targeted assassinations and massive damage to terrorist infrastructure."
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>