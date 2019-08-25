Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rocket hits South as tensions rise on Israel's borders

The Red Alert alarms were heard in the city of Sderot, Ibim, Or HaNer, Nir Am, Gevim and at Sapir College.

By
August 25, 2019 22:29
1 minute read.
Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza

Iron Dome anti-missile system fires interception missiles as rockets are launched from Gaza towards Israel as seen from the city of Ashkelon, Israel October 27, 2018. Picture taken with long exposure. (photo credit: AMIR COHEN/REUTERS)

Amid rising tensions in the North, a rocket fired from Gaza fell in Southern Israel on Sunday, the IDF confirmed.

The security cabinet is expected to meet Monday to discuss the security situation.

According to the army, three projectiles were fired from the Strip towards southern Israel. Two were intercepted by the Iron Dome missile defense system, while the third fell next to Route 34 outside Sderot, causing a fire

The Red Alert alarms were heard in the city of Sderot, in Ibim, Or HaNer, Nir Am, Gevim and at Sapir College.

MDA provided treatment to 7 people in Sderot, including a woman who was moderately injured on her way to a bomb shelter.

Videos shared on social media shows the moment the Iron Dome missile defense system stopped two rockets above a concert.

According to KAN, the festivities were cut short due to the rockets.

Earlier on Sunday the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas terror organization, which rules the Gaza Strip, warned Israel of a response to Israel's actions in the North, saying that the detonation of an Israeli drone carrying explosives in a residential neighborhood in the southern suburb of Beirut was an act of "aggression and provocation" by Israel.

The rocket fell in Israel just one day after a Qatari envoy visited the Strip over the weekend in an effort to bring calm.

The envoy distributed money to the Ministry of Social Development in an attempt to ease "the suffering people of the Gaza Strip in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions they are living, particularly on the eve of the beginning of the new academic year for school and university students."

Khlaed Abu Toameh and Anna Ahronheim contributed to this report.


Related Content

August 25, 2019
Court disqualifies Marzel, Gopstein from running

By GIL HOFFMAN

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings