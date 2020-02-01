Benny Gantz, MKs were in Nachal Oz when rocket alerts sounded

A number of Knesset members, including Blue and White leader Benny Gantz, the chairman of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Gabi Ashkenazi, MK Orna Barbai and MK Alon Schuster visited Kibbutz Nahal Oz while a rocket was sounded.Rocket alert sirens sounded on Saturday in Alumim and Nachal Oz, near the Gaza border, according to the IDF.One projectile landed in an open field in southern Israel, according to the Shaar HaNegev Regional Council spokesperson. No injuries or property damage were reported.