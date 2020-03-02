The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Rocket attack hits Turkish customs vehicle near Iran border -minister

By REUTERS  
MARCH 2, 2020 10:45
ANKARA - A rocket hit an armored vehicle carrying Turkish customs personnel in an attack near the border with Iran on Friday, killing one person and injuring others, Turkish officials said, adding that clashes were under way in the area.
The rocket struck the vehicle's front wheel around 0550 GMT on Monday, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said on Twitter. He said "the terrorists were followed and cornered," but did not specify who the attackers were believed to be.Shortly after, Turkish Trade Minister Rushar Pekcan said one of the customs agents had been killed in the attack.
The office of the governor of Agri province said the vehicle was hit in transit from the Dogubayazit border area to the Gurbulak border gate, causing it to skid off the road and flip over. In did not say who had carried out the attack.
The vehicle was near a parking lot for freight trucks, hospital and security sources said. Several ambulances, security teams and search and rescue personnel were sent to the area.
Some Turkish media reports said the attack was carried out by Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants, who have fought an insurgency against the Turkish state since 1984. The PKK are active in southeast Turkey but less so in Agri.
Earlier this month, Turkey closed its land and air borders with Iran over an outbreak of the new coronavirus. On Friday, Iran announced nationwide school closures as the death toll from the outbreak rose to 34.
Netanyahu at the voting booth: Go vote, don't fear coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/02/2020 11:22 AM
Iraq announces two new coronavirus cases - Health Ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 11:21 AM
India reports two cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 11:17 AM
Confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany rise to 150
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 11:15 AM
Japan confirms five more cases of coronavirus in Hokkaido
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 10:15 AM
China repeats call for dialog after North Korea missile launch
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 09:48 AM
Kuwait has 10 new cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 09:46 AM
South Korea postpones opening of all schools by two weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 09:45 AM
Liberman: Tonight will be an important result, go vote
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/02/2020 09:09 AM
Australia confirms first community transmissions of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 08:33 AM
IDF confirms: Female soldier infected with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/02/2020 07:54 AM
Thailand reports one new coronavirus case, total at 43 - health official
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 06:42 AM
East Jerusalem woman hospitalized with severe burns, husband arrested
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/02/2020 06:37 AM
Kazakhstan to bar Iranian nationals from entry over virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 05:37 AM
Health officials in Washington report second US death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/02/2020 04:57 AM
