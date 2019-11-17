Rocket hits Baghdad Green Zone, no casualties reported - police, diplomats
By REUTERS
NOVEMBER 17, 2019 19:20
A rocket hit Baghdad's fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government buildings, on Sunday but caused no casualties or major damage, two police sources said.Diplomatic sources said aerial bombardment sirens sounded after a blast.
