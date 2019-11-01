Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

IDF identifies seven projectiles launched from Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 1, 2019 21:39
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Seven projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip set off rocket alert sirens in southern Israel, according to the IDF.

The IDF reported that  the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome.The projectiles did not fall in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, according to the regional council’s spokeswoman, Adi Meiri. No security directives have been given at this time.


