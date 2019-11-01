IDF identifies seven projectiles launched from Gaza

Seven projectiles launched from the Gaza Strip set off rocket alert sirens in southern Israel, according to the IDF.



The IDF reported that the projectiles were intercepted by the Iron Dome.The projectiles did not fall in the Sha’ar HaNegev Regional Council, according to the regional council’s spokeswoman, Adi Meiri. No security directives have been given at this time.





#IDF says 7 projectiles were fired from #Gaza towards southern #Israel. All intercepted by the Iron Dome pic.twitter.com/NKAgkZa3mq — Anna Ahronheim (@AAhronheim) November 1, 2019

