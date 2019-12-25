Rocket fired towards Ashkelon area during Netanyahu visit, again

One rocket was fired into Israel and successfully intercepted by the Iron Dome system causing rocket sirens to sound in Ashkelon and areas north of the city on Wednesday evening. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was holding an event in Ashkelon as the rocket sirens went off.Sirens were heard in Ashkelon, Emunim, Sde Oziahu, Azrikim, Beer Ganim, Berachia, Hodaya, Nitzanim, Nir Yisrael and Beer Tuviah. Netanyahu was taken off stage as the sirens were sounded and Culture Minister Miri Regev took the stage in his place. Netanyahu returned to the stage shortly afterwards.A similar incident happened in Ashdod in September when rocket sirens were fired as Netanyahu held a campaign event in the city.In both incidents, live videos on Facebook showed him being interrupted and brought off stage.