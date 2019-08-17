Rocket sirens sound in Gaza border communities

Rocket sirens sounded repeatedly in Gaza border communities on Saturday evening.



No injuries were reported as of yet, but one house was damaged by shrapnel. Forces are on their way to inspect the damage. One rocket was reportedly seen so far.



