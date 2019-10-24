Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rocket sirens activated in false alarm - IDF

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
October 24, 2019 11:22
A rocket alert was activated near the northern Gaza Strip after a mistaken identification of a launch from Gaza to Israel on Thursday morning, according to an IDF spokesperson. The Iron Dome acted accordingly and confronted the identified target. No rockets were fired towards Israel.

The Hof Ashkelon Regional Council in southern Israel denied reports of rocket sirens being heard in the area on Thursday morning.


