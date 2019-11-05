Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rocks thrown at Border Police vehicle near Yitzhar for second time

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
November 5, 2019 00:45
A Border Police vehicle patrolling the illegal outpost Kumi Ori near, the town of Yitzhar, was targeted by Jewish settlers throwing rocks in the second such incident in the past week. No damage or injuries were caused by the rocks.

Forces that began scanning the area found stones that had apparently been prepared beforehand by the suspects, that were seen running from the scene."The security establishment sees this as an additional attempt by law breakers to harm the operations of security forces to enforce the closed army zone," said a police spokesperson in a statement. "The violence directed against officers won't harm their determination to carry out the mission placed on them to enforce the law and to keep the order in the area."

As Border Police forces, together with the Civil Administration, demolished illegal structures near Yitzhar on October 24, there were some clashes with hilltop youth from the area, who threw stones as security forces demolished two wooden structures and one small concrete structure.

A man set fire to an Israeli Border Police tent on the Kippah Srugah hill next to the settlement of Yitzhar on Thursday night. The tent was set up in order to enforce the order that declared the hill a closed military zone.

On Monday night, an IDF combat soldier was attacked by 30 settlers from an outpost in the Yitzhar area who threw stones at him and damaged the tires of an IDF vehicle. Two days after the incident, there was another attack by settlers, who threw rocks at Border Police officers.

Both incidents happened after the arrest of an Yitzhar resident suspected of blocking the Golani Reconnaissance Battalion commander's vehicle. The suspect opened the SUV door and made threats toward those inside, including the commander.

Alon Hachmon and Tovah Lazaroff contributed to this report.


