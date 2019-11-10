Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Romania's Iohannis wins presidential ballot, will face runoff

By REUTERS
November 10, 2019 21:09
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Romania's incumbent President Klaus Iohannis won the first round of a presidential election on Sunday, and is likely to face opposition Social Democrat leader and former Prime Minister Viorica Dancila in a Nov. 24 runoff, exit polls showed.

An exit poll conducted by IRES pollster showed Iohannis garnered 38.7% of votes followed by Dancila with 22%. Save Romania Union head Dan Barna got 16.1%. Another poll by Curs-Avangarde ranked Iohannis first with 39% and Dancila with 22.5%.

Data by the electoral bureau, which is expected to unveil partial official results from Monday morning, showed robust turnout of 48% with a record high diaspora voter presence of 660,000 - which was not taken into account by the exit polls.


Related Content

Breaking news
November 10, 2019
Bolivian armed forces orders operations to 'neutralize' armed groups

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings