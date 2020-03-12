Roughly 5,000 tour guides lose their jobs due to coronavirus

As of Thursday, the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association [IITOA] reported it is totally shut down. Roughly 800 of its workers have been fired or sent on unpaid leave. Another third is expected to be fired next week. In addition, 4,000 tour guides are currently not working due to the new health measures taken to protect the nation from coronavirus.CEO of IITOA Yosi Patel called on the administration to declare emergency regulations and offer the association aid to ensure it will be able to sustain incoming tourism to the country when the outbreak is over.