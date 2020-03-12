The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Roughly 5,000 tour guides lose their jobs due to coronavirus

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 12, 2020 18:55
As of Thursday, the Israel Incoming Tour Operators Association [IITOA] reported it is totally shut down. Roughly 800 of its workers have been fired or sent on unpaid leave. Another third is expected to be fired next week. In addition, 4,000 tour guides are currently not working due to the new health measures taken to protect the nation from coronavirus.
CEO of IITOA Yosi Patel called on the administration to declare emergency regulations and offer the association aid to ensure it will be able to sustain incoming tourism to the country when the outbreak is over.
India reports first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 07:13 PM
Air France says will keep flying to U.S. despite travel curbs
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 06:53 PM
Canadian President Trudeau self-quarantines after wife shows flu symptoms
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 06:16 PM
Six-month-old baby diagnosed with coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/12/2020 06:04 PM
Philippines puts capital on lockdown due to coronavirus fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 04:52 PM
Netherlands bans gathering of over 100 people due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 04:49 PM
UK records 590 coronavirus cases, 10 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 04:35 PM
Azerbaijan confirms country's first coronavirus death
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 04:20 PM
Lithuania, Algeria shut schools, universities due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 04:19 PM
Oil falls more than 5% after Trump surprises with travel ban
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 04:01 PM
Education Ministry recommending closing schools through Passover
Azerbaijan to extend coronavirus hit-Iran border-closure for 2 more weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 03:22 PM
Netherlands coronavirus cases rise to 614, a 22% increase
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 03:14 PM
Finland calls for public meetings to be canceled due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 02:34 PM
Poland to announce state of epidemic threat due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/12/2020 02:25 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by