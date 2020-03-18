The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Rouhani: Iran responded, will respond to assassination of Soleimani

By REUTERS  
MARCH 18, 2020 10:37
DUBAI - President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday Iran has responded, and will respond, to America's assassination of Major-General Qassem Soleimani, the Revolutionary Guards commander killed in a US drone strike in Iraq in January.
Rouhani was speaking following a Cabinet meeting that was broadcast on state television.Soleimani, leader of the Revolutionary Guards' Quds Force, was instrumental in expanding Iran's military influence in the Middle East as the operative who handles clandestine operations outside Iran. The 62-year-old general was regarded as the second-most powerful figure in Iran after Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
"The Americans assassinated our great commander. We have responded to that terrorist act and will respond to it," Rouhani said in a televised speech.
Coronavirus cases in Indonesia up by 55 to 227 total, biggest daily rise
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 11:24 AM
Gilad Erdan: Total lockdown is inevitable, security forces must prepare
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 10:56 AM
IDF: Two of the new coronavirus cases are soldiers
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 08:00 AM
427 people sick with coronavirus in Israel
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/18/2020 07:40 AM
Mexico yet to see formal US plan to deport migrants due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:50 AM
South Korea coronavirus cases on downward trend
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 06:19 AM
Colombia orders senior citizens to self-isolate from March 20
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 04:52 AM
Mainland China reports 13 new confirmed cases of coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2020 03:28 AM
Turkish Health Minister confirms country's first death from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 11:16 PM
Two rockets fall outside Baghdad's Green Zone
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 11:08 PM
IDF closes natural parks in the West Bank due to coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 10:58 PM
NBA-Four players for Brooklyn Nets test positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 10:35 PM
Siman Tov: We want the public to listen without officers of the law
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 09:23 PM
Netanyahu: This is a life or death situation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 03/17/2020 09:16 PM
US preparing to call on military to boost coronavirus medical response
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/17/2020 07:54 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Israel Elections
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
Coronavirus
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by