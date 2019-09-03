Rouhani: Iran will refuse talks with U.S. unless sanctions are lifted

Iran will not agree to bilateral negotiations with the United States until all sanctions are lifted, said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Tuesday, according to the Iranian Mehr news agency.





Rouhani clarified, however, that if the US agreed to lift all its sanctions, then Iran would agree to include America in the talks with the other five world powers still remaining in the nuclear deal.

Iran's government spokesman said on Monday that Iran and France's views on the nuclear deal have moved closer, mainly after phone calls between President Hassan Rouhani and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron.

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday it would further reduce its commitments under a 2015 nuclear deal if European parties failed to shield Tehran's economy from sanctions reimposed by the United States after Washington quit the accord last year.

Tehran has threatened to take further steps by Sept. 6, such as enriching uranium to 20% or restarting mothballed centrifuges, machines that purify uranium for use as fuel in power plants or, if very highly enriched, in weapons.

"If the US lifts all of its sanctions against Iran, whether it returns to the JCPOA or not, it does not matter to us, but if it lifts all sanctions, it is still possible for the US to be part of the 5+1; granted that it first removes all sanctions," said Rouhani."When we talk about negotiations, we only mean it under the situation where all sanctions have been lifted; that is, the situation we previously had under the JCPOA. Our stance is clear."The Iranian president added that the Islamic Republic has never and will never close the "doors of diplomacy.""Our progress is a testament to the fact that resisting [against pressure] works," said Rouhani. "On the other hand, an active diplomacy can pave the way for us. We have never closed the doors of diplomacy and never will do so...we don't believe that only one of these two tools should be used."If the five remaining signatories to the JCPOA nuclear deal can keep up their end of the deal, then Iran "may reconsider" reducing its commitments to the deal. However, if a final agreement is not reached by Thursday, Iran will begin the third stage of reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal, stated Rouhani, according to Mehr News.Iran is currently attempting to reach a deal with the European signatories in which they would preorder Iranian oil. "This will ease the situation for us to decide against making more cuts to our commitments to the JCPOA," said Rouhani.The Islamic Republic is considering multiple options in its third stage of reducing commitments to the nuclear deal, said Mojtaba Zonnour, Chairman of Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission, on Monday."We could install a new generation of centrifuges, that is IR6 and IR8…or we could increase the stockpile of our enriched uranium…In the third step, we must restore the Arak heavy water reactor to its previous design," said Zonnour.