Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rouhani: Open to discussing small changes to 2015 deal

By REUTERS
September 24, 2019 17:38
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

NEW YORK - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday he was open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to a 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six major powers if the United States lifted sanctions imposed on the Islamic republic.

"I will be open to discuss small changes, additions or amendments to nuclear deal if sanctions were taken away," Rouhani told media in New York.U.S. President Donald Trump exited the deal last year and reimposed and toughened sanctions on Iran that were lifted under the pact in return for curbing its nuclear program.


Related Content

Breaking news
September 24, 2019
Macron says he hopes there can be progress on Iran in coming hours at U.N.

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut