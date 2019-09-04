Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rouhani: Third step to cut nuclear deal commitments 'extremely important'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 4, 2019 10:12
 The third step that will be taken by Iran to reduce its commitments to the nuclear deal "is of an extremely important nature, and will considerably accelerate the activities of the country’s nuclear energy organization," said Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Wednesday, according to the Iranian Mehr news.

Iran has warned that if an agreement is not reached with the remaining European signatories to the JCPOA nuclear deal by Thursday, September 7, then the Islamic Republic will begin a third stage of reducing its commitments to the nuclear deal.
A senior Iranian official confirmed on Wednesday that Tehran would return to its nuclear deal commitment only if it gets $15 billion for oil sales over four months.


"Europe has another two-month deadline for negotiations, agreement, and a return to its commitments," said Rouhani. The Iranian president expressed doubt that an agreement would be reached by the Thursday deadline.


