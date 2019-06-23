Rouhani: U.S. drone's intrusion stokes 'new tensions in region'

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
DUBAI - President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday accused the United States of stoking tensions in the Gulf through what Iran has called the violation of its airspace by a US military drone, which Tehran shot down, the semi-official Fars news agency reported.
Iran on Thursday shot down a US military drone it said was on a spy mission over its territory. Washington said the aircraft was targeted in international air space in "an unprovoked attack".
"Rouhani reiterated that this American aggression is the start of new tensions by them in the region, and added: "This region is very sensitive ... and important to many countries, so we expect international bodies to react appropriately'," Fars said.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>