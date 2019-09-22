Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rouhani: 'We will not allow anyone to violate our borders'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 22, 2019 08:27
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Sunday that the Islamic Republic "will not allow anyone to violate" its borders, Reuters reported. 


He followed the comment by saying "we extend the hand of friendship to all our neighbors." 
The US announced it will be sending US army soldiers to Saudi Arabia to offer air defense following an attack which reduced the oil production of the kingdom to half its usual capacity. 


While the US and Israel suspect the attack was launched from Iran, the Islamic Republic denies any wrong doing. 


Breaking news
September 22, 2019
Rouhani: We will present a regional plan to secure the Gulf in UN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

