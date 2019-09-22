Rouhani: 'We will not allow anyone to violate our borders'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani warned on Sunday that the Islamic Republic "will not allow anyone to violate" its borders, Reuters reported.

He followed the comment by saying "we extend the hand of friendship to all our neighbors."

The US announced it will be sending US army soldiers to Saudi Arabia to offer air defense following an attack which reduced the oil production of the kingdom to half its usual capacity.

While the US and Israel suspect the attack was launched from Iran, the Islamic Republic denies any wrong doing.

