Rouhani: We will present a regional plan to secure the Gulf in UN

Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said his country will present a plan to secure the Persian Gulf with the help of other nations, Reuters reported on Sunday.
The US is currently building a Maritime Coalition, to which UAE and Saudi Arabia already joined, for the same purpose.
The issue of who will lead the defense of the gulf is not without a linguistic element as some Arab countries call the body of water the 'Arabian Gulf.'
