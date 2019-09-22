Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rouhani: We will present a regional plan to secure the Gulf in UN

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 22, 2019 09:41
Iranian President Hasan Rouhani said his country will present a plan to secure the Persian Gulf with the help of other nations, Reuters reported on Sunday. 


The US is currently building a Maritime Coalition, to which UAE and Saudi Arabia already joined, for the same purpose. 
The issue of who will lead the defense of the gulf is not without a linguistic element as some Arab countries call the body of water the 'Arabian Gulf.' 


