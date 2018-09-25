Rouhani at UN: US 'menacing' other countries, NGOs

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
In his speech to the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed the United States and President Donald Trump for "menacing" other countries and international organizations and withdrawing from multilateral agreements.
"This US govt withdrawing from a multilateral agreement adopted by the Security Council invites us to bilateral talks," Rouhani said in reference to the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, according to an English transcription of his remarks posted on his official Twitter feed. D"ismissing the basic principle of state continuity it violates state obligations affirmed by its predecessor."
"Based on 12 consecutive IAEA reports, Iran complied with all of its commitments," Rouhani said. "The US's current administration, resorting to flimsy excuses withdrew from the accord. The UN should not allow any Member State to dodge the execution of international commitments for domestic purposes."
