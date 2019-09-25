Rouhani at UNGA: They call on us to negotiate, but run away from deals

While addressing the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani told the assembly "They call on us to negotiate, but run way from deals. Our response to any negotiations under sanctions is negative. Government and people of Iran remain steadfast and will never negotiate with an enemy."





Rouhani: They call on us to negotiate but run way from deals. Negotiated the P5+1 deal, Our response to any negotiations under sanctions is negative. Government and people of Iran remain steadfast and will never negotiate with an enemy. pic.twitter.com/J7GIHDN8tY — Tovah Lazaroff (@tovahlazaroff) September 25, 2019

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });