Rouhani says Iran to develop nuclear centrifuges

By REUTERS
September 4, 2019 21:54
DUBAI - Iran's next step in its nuclear program involves the development of centrifuges, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said in a televised speech on Wednesday.

"We will take all necessary steps to protect the Iranian nation's rights and interests ... Our third step (to scale back Iran's commitment to a 2015 nuclear deal) involves the development of centrifuges. We will take this step on Friday," he said, without elaborating.


