Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Rouhani says wider talks with U.S. possible if 2015 deal implemented

By REUTERS
September 26, 2019 21:10
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

NEW YORK - Iran can discuss other issues with the United States providing its 2015 nuclear deal with six powers is fully implemented, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Thursday, adding that Tehran's missile capabilities were not negotiable.

Rouhani also said Iran's steps to scale back its nuclear commitment were reversible if the European parties to the pact carried out their promises to salvage the deal, which the United States exited last year, then reimposed sanctions on Tehran to force it to renegotiate a broader pact.Rouhani, speaking at a news conference during the annual United Nations, touched on the subject of swaps of U.S. and Iranian prisoners, saying Iran had in the past held talks with Washington over the issue, "and Tehran released one prisoner, but (the) U.S. failed to reciprocate."

The pragmatic president also said a U.S. visa ban on Iranian officials and their families had no impact as "Iranian officials have no desire to travel to America. We only come here for the U.N. events that should not be banned by America."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 26, 2019
Pentagon to send radar, Patriot missiles to bolster Saudi defenses

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings