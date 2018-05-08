Rouhani slams Trump's decision to withdraw from JCPOA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani slammed the decision on state television.



"Unlike Iran, which is committed to the agreements it signs, we have seen what we have said for 40 years that the United States is not fulfilling its commitments." "The US supports terrorism and the recent history attests to this."



"The Iranian government has fulfilled its commitment to the nuclear agreement."

"This agreement was not between Iran and the United States, but an international agreement"



"We must wait for the decisions of the five major countries regarding Trump's decision," he said.

