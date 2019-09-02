Russia, Iran to hold joint naval drills in Indian ocean - TASS

MOSCOW - Russia and Iran are planning to hold joint naval drills in the Indian Ocean, the TASS news agency quoted Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif as saying on Monday.



Earlier on Monday, Zarif said after talks with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov that Tehran welcomed a Russian proposal for ensuring security in the Gulf.



