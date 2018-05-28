Russia, Israel agree to keep Iran and Hezbollah from border

After months of diplomacy between Jerusalem and Moscow, the two sides reached an understanding that Iran should be kept away from Israel's northern border with Syria, Hahadashot (formerly Channel 2 News) reported on Monday evening.



According to the report, Israel and Russia agreed the Syrian army will be allowed to re-take control of southern Syria up to the border with Israel. Iran and Hezbollah, though, will not be permitted to take part in the takeover.



