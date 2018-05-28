May 28 2018
Sivan, 14, 5778
Russia, Israel agree to keep Iran and Hezbollah from border

By JPOST.COM STAFF
May 28, 2018 20:42
After months of diplomacy between Jerusalem and Moscow, the two sides reached an understanding that Iran should be kept away from Israel's northern border with Syria, Hahadashot (formerly Channel 2 News) reported on Monday evening.

According to the report, Israel and Russia agreed the Syrian army will be allowed to re-take control of southern Syria up to the border with Israel. Iran and Hezbollah, though, will not be permitted to take part in the takeover.


