Russia: Israeli air strikes in Syria could further destabilize situation

Israeli air strikes on the territory of Syria might lead to a further destabilization, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a newspaper interview.
"Such actions ... further destabilize the situation and could lead to an escalation," pan-Arab daily newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat quoted him as saying."Syria should not become a platform for implementing plans or settling accounts. The main task of all concerned forces must be to help restore peace to Syrian territory."
