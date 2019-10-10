Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia, Saudi Arabia plan deals for $2 bln for Putin's visit to Riyadh

By REUTERS
October 10, 2019 16:17
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 MOSCOW - Russia and Saudi Arabia plan to sign 10 deals worth more than $2 billion during Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Saudi Arabia next week, the head of Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund told reporters on Thursday.

The deals to be signed will include agriculture, the railway, fertilizer and petrochemical sectors, Kirill Dmitriev, RDIF's chief, said.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 10, 2019
Rivlin to German president: Act without 'compromise' against antisemitism

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings