Russia, Saudi Arabia ready to take actions on oil markets if necessary

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, held a phone talk on Thursday and said in a joint statement they were ready to take measures with other OPEC+ members on the oil market if necessary.They also said both Russia and Saudi Arabia were committed to the global oil cuts deal.OPEC and other large oil producers led by Russia, a group widely know as OPEC+, have agreed to reduce their combined oil production by 9.7 million barrels per day in May and June.