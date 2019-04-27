Russia: Trump proposals on nuclear arms disarmament 'not serious'

Breaking news.
X
BEIJING - US President Donald Trump's proposals on nuclear arms disarmament is "not serious," a Kremlin spokesman said on Saturday.
Trump has ordered his administration to prepare a push for a new arms-control agreements with Russia and China citing the cost of the 21st-century nuclear arms race, The Washington Post reported on Thursday citing administration officials."It would be ideal to clean up the whole world from the nuclear weapon...but on the other hand we would have been deprived from the deterrent factor," Dmitry Peskov told reporters on the sidelines of a summit on China's Belt and Road plan. "Don't forget about the deterrent factor, about the deterrent parity," he said.
Peskov also said Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping held substantial talks and exchanged views on Syria, Venezuela and Libya when they met on Friday.
