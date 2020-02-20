The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Russia accuses Turkey of shelling to help militants fighting Syrian army

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 20, 2020 16:30
MOSCOW - Russia's defense ministry accused Turkey on Thursday of providing artillery support to militants fighting Syrian government forces and said militants briefly broke through government defenses in Idlib, Russian news agencies reported.
Russia's air force carried out strikes on the pro-Turkish militants who burst through Syrian government positions in two areas of Idlib province, allowing the Syrian army to repel the attacks, the ministry was cited as saying.
The Russian ministry's comments were reported by the RIA, Interfax and TASS news agencies. 
US defense agency personal data may have been 'compromised'
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 06:08 PM
Man stabbed in North London mosque
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 06:06 PM
US treasury imposes sanctions on five Iranians website
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 05:25 PM
Turkey says Syrian govt air strikes kill two Turkish soldiers near Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 05:13 PM
Avigdor Liberman: Time to change the weather
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 04:54 PM
Rabbi Berland to remain in custody
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 03:58 PM
US accuses Russia of cyber attack in Georgia that disrupted websites
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 03:32 PM
Three more Iranians contract coronavirus - Iran Health Ministry
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 11:34 AM
Suspected gunman in Germany expressed right-wing views in letter - Bild
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 09:09 AM
Israeli security forces arrest senior Hamas official in Tulkarm
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 08:10 AM
4th Israeli contracts coronavirus on Diamond Princess ship
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/20/2020 07:23 AM
Coronavirus cases in China reported to be lowest since Jan 23
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 04:34 AM
Two Iranians die after testing positive for coronavirus - Mehr news agency
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 12:39 AM
Canada to evacuate citizens from virus-hit cruise ship Thursday
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/20/2020 12:33 AM
Tunisia's designated PM proposes new government
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/19/2020 11:10 PM
