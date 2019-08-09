Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia accuses U.S. of meddling over publication of protest map

By REUTERS
August 9, 2019 12:08
MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Friday accused the U.S. Embassy of meddling in Russia's internal affairs for having published a map on social media showing the proposed route of an unauthorized anti-government protest in Moscow.

The ministry said in a statement it had summoned a senior U.S. diplomat over what it said was a U.S. Embassy social media post that included a map of an Aug. 3 protest that was drawn up by the country's opposition."We underlined that we consider the publication of the route ... as promoting participation in (the protest) and calling for action which constitutes interference in the internal affairs of our country," it said.


