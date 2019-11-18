NYC Conference
JPOST Digital Library
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News
The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East News Diaspora Green Israel WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Shapers of Israel American Politics
BREAKING NEWS

Russia hands back captured naval ships to Ukraine before summit

MOSCOW/KIEV  - Russia on Monday handed back three naval ships it captured last year to Ukraine, something Kiev wanted to happen before a four-way peace summit on eastern Ukraine next month in Paris.
The handover, confirmed by the two countries' foreign ministries, occurred in the Black Sea off the coast of Crimea, which Russia annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Russia seized the ships in the same area in November last year after opening fire on them and wounding several sailors. Moscow said the ships - two small Ukrainian armored artillery vessels and a tug boat - had illegally entered its territorial waters. Kiev denied that.

Russia returned the sailors who had been on board the ships to Ukraine in September as part of a prisoner exchange deal.

Various Russian media outlets reported that the ships would be returned to Ukraine on Monday without their ammunition and documentation.

Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement Moscow would respond harshly in future to what it called any similar maritime "provocations" near its borders.

Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the three captured ships were en route to the port of Odessa.

It said that their original voyage, which Russia had interpreted as a border violation, had been peaceful and legal and that Kiev planned to pursue a case against Russia over the matter at an international arbitration panel in the Netherlands.

Despite those and other continuing tensions, the handover is likely to be seen as a confidence-building measure ahead of the planned Ukraine summit however.

The leaders of France, Germany, Russia and Ukraine will meet in Paris on Dec. 9 in an attempt to advance efforts for a peaceful resolution to the conflict in eastern Ukraine, the French presidency said on Friday.

More than 13,000 people have been killed in the more than five-year-old conflict in east Ukraine between pro-Russian separatists and Ukrainian government forces.

Relations between Ukraine and Russia collapsed following Moscow's annexation of the Crimean peninsula, which prompted Western sanctions. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy won a landslide election victory in April promising to end the conflict.

Liberman sets Wednesday deadline for final coalition decision
Iran's Guards warn protesters of "decisive" action if unrest continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 02:14 PM
Egypt at risk of U.S. sanctions over purchase of Russian fighter jets
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 02:10 PM
Ahmed Tibi files complaint for incitement against Benjamin Netanyahu
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 11/18/2019 01:49 PM
Chinese tells U.S. and Britain to stop interfering in Hong Kong affairs
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 01:42 PM
Boris Johnson refuses to comment on Prince Andrew scandal
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 01:36 PM
Iran's Guards warn protesters of "decisive" action if unrest continues
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 01:30 PM
Britain remains "seriously concerned" about Hong Kong violence
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 01:28 PM
Turkey's pro-Kurdish party mulls pulling MPs from parliament
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 12:08 PM
Kuwait's emir reappoints premier, removes defence and interior ministers
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 11:42 AM
Japan hosts first fully-fledged arms show looking for an edge in tech
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 11:40 AM
Indonesia police link suicide bombing to Islamic State-inspired group
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 11:24 AM
Boris Johnson and Arcuri had a 'very special relationship,' she said
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 10:56 AM
N.Korea says will not offer anything to Trump without receiving in return
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 10:39 AM
Lebanon resembles a sinking ship, parliament speaker says
  • By REUTERS
  • 11/18/2019 09:08 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by