Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia hopes Syria coordination with Turkey, U.S. will help stability

By REUTERS
October 21, 2019 09:57
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

 MOSCOW - Russia hopes its coordination with the United States and Turkey in Syria will help security and stability in the region, Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday, according to the RIA news agency.


Speaking during a visit to China, Shoigu said the question of protecting prison facilities holding Islamic State militants needed to be urgently resolved. 


Related Content

Breaking news
October 21, 2019
Spanish PM to visit Barcelona, criticizes regional chief

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings