Russia ready to work with U.S. to build Saudi nuclear power plant -Rosatom

RIYADH - Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom would be ready to cooperate with partners from the United States, Europe and Asia to build a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia, Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.

