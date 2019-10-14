Russia ready to work with U.S. to build Saudi nuclear power plant -Rosatom

Breaking news.
RIYADH - Russia's state nuclear corporation Rosatom would be ready to cooperate with partners from the United States, Europe and Asia to build a nuclear power plant in Saudi Arabia, Rosatom's CEO Alexey Likhachev said on Monday.
