Russia says Issachar not yet asked for pardon, delaying possible release

Putin said: “It’s clear that Naama comes from a very good family. I know the honorable prime minister’s stance... All that is being taken into consideration at the time of making a decision.”

Putin arrived in Israel on Thursday for the Fifth World Holocaust Forum at Yad Vashem, where he was slated to give an address and then to return to Russia the same day.

Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Tatyana Moskalkova visited Issachar in prison to oversee her conditions and told Channel 12 she looks well. Together with Issachar and her three cellmates, Moskalkova watched Putin’s meeting with Yaffa Issachar.



“I was very excited to see my mother meeting such important people,” Issachar said. “I am still here, but I believe what Putin said. If he says everything will be OK, I believe everything will be OK.”



Moskalkova told Channel 12: “They have a TV in jail, and they watched Putin’s meeting with Naama’s mother. Her cellmates even said they cried a little. They were all surprised that the Russian president shows such level of compassion and humanity by meeting and supporting the mother of a simple woman... [Putin’s] words inspired Naama and put hope in her for a quick return to her country.”



Moskalkova said her jail visit had nothing to do with the request to pardon Issachar, adding that she does not have that authority.