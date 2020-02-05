The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Russia says coronavirus vaccine will take 8-10 months to develop

By REUTERS  
FEBRUARY 5, 2020 14:16
Russia said on Wednesday it will take between eight and 10 months to develop a vaccine against coronavirus, the Interfax news agency cited health minister Mikhail Murashko as saying.
"Today the process of developing a vaccine is not a short period of time. A vaccine is being developed for at least eight to 10 months, this is just the initial stage without clinical trials," said Murashko.
EU's new foreign policy chief to meet Pompeo in Washington
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 02:42 PM
WHO: 'No known effective' treatments for new coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 02:19 PM
Khamenei: Arab leaders who support 'Deal of the Century' are incompetent
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 01:21 PM
Adidas closes 'considerable' number of shops in China due to coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 01:08 PM
Mothers may pass coronavirus to unborn children, say Chinese doctors
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 12:53 PM
Virus infections under-reported, exaggerating Wuhan fatality rate - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 12:52 PM
The deal of the century will die before Trump dies - Iran
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 12:50 PM
Two Malaysians brought home from Wuhan test positive for virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 11:17 AM
Uzbekistan evacuates 84 people from China's Wuhan
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 09:27 AM
Hong Kong testing over 1,800 passengers on cruise ship for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 07:59 AM
Israeli forces have begun tearing down several buildings in the West Bank
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/05/2020 06:53 AM
China's Hubei province reports 65 new coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/05/2020 12:31 AM
62% of the votes counted: Buttigieg leading Iowa caucus, Sanders second
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/05/2020 12:10 AM
Burhan: Meeting with Netanyahu meant to maintain Sudanese security
Nevada Democrats will not use app that led to Iowa's delayed results
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/04/2020 09:58 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by