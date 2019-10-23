Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Russia says oil sites in Syria should be controlled by Damascus

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 12:23
MOSCOW - The Syrian government should get back control of all oil facilities in the north-east of the country, the RIA Novosti news agency cited Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs as saying on Wednesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov also said Moscow hoped that the Syrian Kurds would provide a guarantee that they would pull out from the border zone, according to RIA.


